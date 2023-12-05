Home page politics

From: Christoph Heuser

Press Split

Christian Linder (from left), Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz in the plenary hall. © Michele Tantussi

The federal government has to save 17 billion euros. The traffic light coalition is arguing about whether this can be achieved with the debt brake – or only without it. The chief economist at ING Bank is not afraid of debt.

The federal government is debating the budget for 2024. Following the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, which classified the reallocation of Corona funds to the climate fund as unconstitutional, the traffic light coalition must save an additional 17 billion euros. At least if the debt brake is adhered to. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) would like to stick to it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) want to suspend the debt stopper again. Instead, new loans should be taken out. There is strong resistance from the opposition. There is great concern that the state is suffocating under its own mountain of debt.

As a reminder: The debt brake was launched in 2009 by the then Finance Minister Peer Steinbrück (SPD). At a time when the banking crisis was shaking the economy and the euro crisis was just gaining momentum. The politicians should be put on a chain so that they do not distribute debt-financed election gifts. 14 years later the situation is different. There is no short-term shock, as was the case recently with the corona pandemic, but rather a series of structural challenges.

Brzeski: Saving for its own sake doesn’t work

Carsten Brzeski is chief economist at ING Bank and points out that these challenges affect public goods. He cites the modernization of the railway as an example. “These are tasks that cannot be taken on by the private sector,” explains Brzeski, “that requires a strong state.” And he expressly warns: “The states in southern Europe showed during the euro crisis that austerity as an end in itself does not work.” Greece serves as a warning example.

As much as opinions differ regarding debt freezes, all experts essentially agree: investments must be made. Abolishing the brake “is the easy solution,” says Brzeski, “saving money would be the painful one.” If Olaf Scholz and Robert Habeck get their way, German national debt will rise. This currently amounts to almost 65 percent of the gross domestic product, which puts the Federal Republic in the lower middle range in a European comparison. The EU average is 83 percent, in the USA it is around 123 percent.

No brakes, higher prices?

Christian Lindner fears that the renewed suspension of the debt brake will fuel inflation. Brzeski agrees with this, “provided the economy would overheat.” In other media, experts say that abandoning the debt brake would lead to a loss of wealth and jobs. Brzeski does not share this view. It is important that the money raised is invested specifically where the economy is currently lacking it. “Then it has no effect on inflation,” says the economist.

It is undisputed that the government would leave the debt to the next generation. “But,” says Brzeski, “if I have the choice between taking on debt or a hollowed-out economy, my answer is clear.” The economist believes that Germany as a business location needs massive investments: “Otherwise the willingness of foreign companies to invest here will also dwindle.”

The federal government will also weigh this up. The next cabinet meeting will take place on Wednesday. If the budget for 2024 is to be decided before the turn of the year, some agreement must have been reached by then so that the corresponding law can pass through the Bundestag. Otherwise the traffic light is at risk of another political deadlock.