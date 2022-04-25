Riccardo Pirrone explains the communicative choice



“Better dead than fascists”. So Taffo, the famous funeral home company, celebrates April 25th. On the other hand, it is thanks to the wise use of real time marketing that his brand has become a case study, admired throughout Italy. To devise this strategy was Riccardo Pirrone, founder of the KIRweb agency and creative at 360 °, even if the great success obtained with this client means that many know him as “Taffo’s social media manager”. In a post on social media, his “kingdom”, Pirrone comments: “But should a brand take sides in these cases? Don’t risk losing followers? On social media travel thoughts, emotions, but above all values ​​and if we are unable to declare what we are and what we believe in how can we make ourselves known? And recognize among many? Is a brand that talks about fascism brave? For me it is logical, it is not courage. In Italy, fascism is against the law, it is not an opinion. I just remembered it. Happy 25 April “.

Because the brand takes a stand on April 25th

The position of Pirrone and that of Taffo certainly they will discuss, but, as the creative explains in his eloquent post, it is a conscious choice. It corresponds to the brand activism, or the tendency of brands to publicly take positions on issues that can also be divisive, without worrying about the risk of losing consensus, but instead focusing on strengthening the bond with those who share these messages. Obviously, these are delicate choices to be made only with the help of consultants trained in both marketing and reading of political and social facts, but that, as the case history of Taffothey can give really excellent results.

