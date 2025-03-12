Better Consultants It is a family business that has gestated for more than ten years its departure to the stock market. He met this milestone this Tuesday, and now his goal is to make the jump to the European market.

“It is a golden opportunity for us to work beyond the Iberian Peninsula. It is a golden opportunity to start working with other European companies,” revealed the president of the company, Ricard Floresin statements to electionomista.es After the classic bell touch in the Barcelona Stock Exchange. Currently, it operates in Spain, Portugal and Andorra.

The firm debuted in the BME SCALEUPthe market for growing companies, and marked a first price with a 2.5%rise. Specifically, it reached 4.10 euros per share, after leaving 4 euros, a “very conservative” reference according to Flores himself, which was accompanied by Álvaro CastroDirector of primary BME markets, and Eduardo AnsaldoPresident of the Barcelona Stock Exchange. Thus closed the day with a value of 8.4 million euro.

The actions will be negotiated under the modality Fixingthat is, in a single auction that will take place at 12 noon every day stock market. The company, founded in 1989 and specialized in consulting and services in information technology, is the third that enters this year in BME growth markets.

Four founding shareholders

Flores said the firm does not close the door to any investorbut that in any case only strictly financial partners would be given entry and that the four founders will maintain a majority participation. The shareholder of the company is divided among the president, which has 50%, Ramón Dern (25%), Miguel Ángel Lluch (15%) and Miquel López (10%), as recorded in the previous brochure of the IPO. Flores ruled out the entrance, for the moment, from any independent counselor.

The manager explained that, so far, Better Consultants has given more priority to the economic issues than to financial. “We have been a fairly privileged company because we have been able to self -finance and have never worried us or absorbed the issue of financing too much. We have always had it solved,” Flores said.

In this regard, he affirmed that the fact of entering the Cotizadas Club It is more a matter of “attractive” than not attracting liquidity. “The possibilities offered to become a quoted company are many. We have acquired a Swiss razor with many tools and now we must fit our plans, which are simply continuing with self -esteem and with a lot of future,” he said.

Projection

For exercise 2024-2025, the company’s address estimates a 7.5% increase in the business figure Regarding fiscal year 2024, up to 8.7 million euros. According to the brochure, this growth is attributed to an increase in invoicable hours, based on the company’s pipeline, taking into account the projects that are in advanced state of negotiation or with confirmation of the client, as well as a slight increase in price per hour, from 36.07 to 36.43 euros. On its side, the Catalan company plans to reach a gross exploitation result (EBITDA) adjusted on sales between 10.1% and 11.7% to 2029.

“The arrival of a new company to capital markets is always good news, because it offers more alternatives to investors and also allows companies to finance their growth and explore new horizons,” said the CEO of BME, Juan Flamesin a statement.

The BME growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are directed to small and medium -sized companies. In 2024, these markets received 23 new companies and already have more than 150 companies admitted to negotiation.