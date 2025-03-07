Spanish bags and markets (BME) He has announced the incorporation on March 11 of the Consulting Firm and Information Technology Services Better Consultants to the BME Scaleup segment, designed for emerging companies with growth potential.

The stock market manager has detailed in a statement that the Board of Directors of the company has taken as a reference for the start of the hiring of the shares a price of 4 euros per actionwhich implies a Total valuation of the company of 8.17 million euroswhile the company’s negotiation code will be ‘SCBTT’.

Likewise, it has been specified in a more legal and technical level that the BME Scaleup Board of Directors has approved the incorporation of Better Consultants next Tuesday, March 11, once all the documentation submitted by the company has been studied and analyzed and issued by the favorable evaluation report of the Market Coordination Committee and Incorporations.

GVC and Cuatrecasas as advisors

Better Consultants, the third company to join the BME growth markets in 2025, has been advised by GVC Gaesco Values, which has played the work of registered advisor and agent entity, and four -year -old Gonçalves Pereira, which has provided legal advice in the incorporation process and has carried out the legal diligence.

It should also be noted that -tras Better Consultants- a fourth company, JHG Domus Socimihas already registered its incorporation document to the market and will be incorporated soon to BME Scaleup.

Better Consultants, founded in 1989 Due to a group of business and technology management professionals, it specializes in services for organizations with a high level of use of information systems.

BME growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup, which are aimed at small and medium -sized companies) received 23 new companies in 2024 and already have more than 150 companies admitted to negotiation.