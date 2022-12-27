The ESA has a project called Better Common Names aiming at put an end to insect names that could be harmful to people, but what does it mean? What is in the name of an insect that could be harmful?

If you take the names “killer hornet” or “gypsy moth” for example, the nickname appears to be laden with misinformation and/or prejudice, which is why the Entomological Society of America (ESA) has dropped both names and is planning further changes.

Also in the Better Common Names project, this year the group announced that it has adopted the name “giant northern hornet”, refusing to accept popular colloquialisms for the invasive insect.

Also on the Better Common Names program, he changed “gypsy moth” to “spongy moth” plus they are also looking for other names that need to be changed; Better Common Names is open to almost anyone, just fill out a form and ESA will consider the proposal along with other requests to name and rename the creatures.

The company’s new policies, for example, they do not allow common names that refer to racial or ethnic groups.

The effort is part of a larger movement to address racism and other systemic oppression within scienceand that also includes English bird nameswhich are under review by the American Ornithological Societyand to date as many as 150 birds have been named for people connected to slavery and white supremacy.

To get a clearer picture of the situation on the Better Common Names project, our colleagues from The Verge they spoke with Marianne Alleyne, president of ESA and assistant professor of entomology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who, in an interview, states the following.

The first question asked is why common names are used for insects and what they are, to which Alleyne replies:

“We usually use scientific names – Latin names that are usually in two parts, like how humans are Homo sapiens – but that doesn’t really help when we’re talking to the general public or people who are most affected by these insects. So we use common names to help with the conversation.”

To date we have only 2,000 insects that have a common name and there are millions of insects, therefore the choice of giving a name is usually relapsed on the ones that are talked about a lotespecially those that create problems or those that bring benefits.

The Entomological Society of America has, for many decades now, been the institution that determines what common name will be used for specific species, all to make sure that when scientists and the public or media talk about something, it is the same without confusion.

How the naming process takes place, and what changes with Better Common Names

Someone or a community comes up and suggests a common name for a certain insect, and usually it’s scientists or perhaps people who work with farmers, who might say:

“You know, it would make our lives so much easier if we had a common name that everyone agreed on.”

There is a committee that receives these requests, and then it will study them, and there are certain criteria that are followed, after which the proposal will be accepted or rejected, and every year a couple of meetings are held where new proposed names are discussed. common, and lately have also been engaged in look to the pastand see where they might be some problematic names.

There are a few names that we would now consider contributing to discrimination, exclusion or harm against people, with the most obvious being what we now call spongy mothwhose name was clearly a pejorative for a group of people, in fact before Better Common Names, this was called a gypsy moth, and “gypsy” is a derogatory term for the Roma people.

Better Common Names started about 10 years agowith ESA looking into “itself” and how it was contributing to some of the issues we were seeing, including: How common is sexual harassment or gender-based exclusion in our society?

The company has since established a completely new code of conductand when society came to a head in 2020 due to the whole movement following the murder of George Floyd, there was a turning point, and that’s where the Better Common Names Project “exploded”.

Among other things, the emergence of what we now call the northern giant hornet occurred at this time, and as Alleyne puts it:

“All of a sudden, there’s this hornet that’s becoming a problem in Washington state, and we call it the ‘killer hornet’ or the ‘Asian hornet.’ That seemed to be enough. We need to come up with better rules for common names.”

But why was it important to drop “murderer” from the hornet’s name by including it in the Better Common Names project? To avoid fueling the fear that it could indeed be deathjust think that it created so much hysteria that people thousands of km away sent any kind of wasp to be identified because they were afraid it was that hornet.

Among other things, it is also a misnomer. The hornet doesn’t really attack humansand probably wouldn’t kill you, though it’s terrible for honey beesin this case, in fact, it would be easy to kill an entire colony, and that’s why it was called “assassin”.

However later people started calling it the “Asian giant hornet” so why was that name a concern? Again based on what Alleyne said:

“Because it can contribute to anti-Asian sentiment or anti-Pacific Island sentiment or American anti-Asian sentiment, even if it’s not intentional.”

Of course this presented a real problem, the increase in discrimination against these groups and hate crimes, and ESA was very keen to avoid contributing, also because there is always the possibility that some insect that people consider very scary and dangerous can be equated to a whole group of people.

With the Better Common Names project, ESA hopes that at least it is not contributing to these problems of discrimination or distrust of an entire populationand that they can do better in the future than they have done in the past.

It’s really important to actually involve federal agencies and state agencies, when they say:

“We want our employees to use this name and stop using the other name.”

support that among other things left surprise and pleasure, says ESA.

