A few days after the return of Better Call Saul up AMC And Netflixthe prequel to breaking Bad never ceases to amaze. The final season of Better Call Saul will indeed see the return of the most beloved stars of the main series, that is Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul.

Over the past five seasons, Better Call Saul has reserved numerous twists and has seen the return of several characters from Breaking Bad, which is the main series that Better Call Saul serves as prequel. During an interview on Variety, Peter Gouldco-creator and showrunner of the prequel, confirmed that in the final season of Better Call Saul Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will returnthe beloved protagonists of Breaking Bad.

Peter Gould, in fact, he answered in no uncertain terms the question of whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman would appear in the series: «I don’t want to spoil the audience, but I’ll say the first question we asked ourselves when we started the series was, “Will we see Walt and Jesse on the show?” Instead of evading the question, I’ll just say yes. How or under what circumstances or otherwise, you will have to find out for yourself, but I must say that it is one of the many things that I think you will discover this season.“.

So, Cranston and Paul will be backOnce again, to play the role of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. In Better Call Saul, already several characters from Breaking Bad have also appeared in the prequel, such as for example Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo Fring or Dean Norris as Hank.

Better Call Saul season 6 will boast thirteen episodesof which the first two will come out on April 18 on AMCwhile from the following day they will also be available on Netflix (we told you about it here).

Subsequently, the episodes of the first part of the season will be broadcast on a weekly basis until 23 May. There the second half, on the other hand, will be broadcast from 11 July until 15 August. In any case, we refer you to the trailer for the last season of Better Call Saul.