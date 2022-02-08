Everything is getting ready for the final season of Better Call Saulthe spin-off series of breaking bad created by Vince Gilligan and starring Bob Odenkirk. Thus, the AMC chain (in collaboration with Netflix) has released a new preview in which we see the return of the Salamanca brothersthe imposing and ruthless twins from the fictional universe of Albuquerque.

A fragment of what fans will be able to see in the last season of the series has been released on the official social networks of the series.

Better Call Saul will end in 2022 and fans are hoping for a connection to Breaking Bad. Photo: AMC

The scene seems to take place at the scene of the fire that happened at the end of the fifth season, in which we see Lalo (Tony Dalton) go out in search of Nacho (Michael Mando).

The Salamanca twins, always dressed in suits and their characteristic skull-toed boots, enter the scene of the crime and seem not to care much about the evidence being analyzed.

At the moment it is the first official scene that has been published of the better call saul final season.

Don Eladio, Juan Bolsa and Lalo Salamanca. Photo: Better Call Saul

There is no official release date yet, but it has already been confirmed that the finale will have 13 chapters divided into two parts, just as Breaking Bad did in its time.

Actress Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, has already revealed that fans will get the most out of the show’s ending.