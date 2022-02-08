Last year, Bob Odenkirkprotagonist of Better Call Saul, suffered an accident during the filming for the sixth season of the series, for which he had to be hospitalized. The actor resumed filming once he recovered, and through a new video preview shared today, it seems that we already know when this season will premiere.

AMC has shared a brief teaser which, at first glance, might not give much information about it, but the community believes they have found the premiere date for the sixth season of the series and we will explain why below.

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

It happens that from the second three, we can see two indicators on the ground with the letters ‘D’ and ‘R’. Now, by taking as a reference the number that each letter occupies in the alphabet, the fans have come to the conclusion that the sixth season of Better Call Saul It could be released on April 18. This is mere speculation, but if true, it shouldn’t be long before AMC announce the official date.

Publisher’s note: It’s been so long since the show’s fifth season premiered that I’ve already forgotten a lot of the things that happened before. I can only hope that this final season brings a satisfying conclusion to one of the most charismatic characters in all of Breaking Bad.

Via: Twitter