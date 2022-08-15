“Better call Saul” says goodbye forever. The series starring Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) will premiere its last episode tonight, entitled “Saul gone”, a play on words that in Spanish means “Everything has gone”. While waiting to see this installment, which also represents the last we will see of the “Breaking bad” universe, fans of the Netflix and AMC series are wondering what could happen.

Will Jimmy die in the end? What will happen to Kim Wexler after everything that has happened? Will Gene Takavic escape? We tell you these and other theories about the scenes with which the show could end.

Jimmy’s death

Karma would get to Jimmy after all the bad things he did and this would cause his death. During his escape from the police, Gene would suffer a serious traffic accident that will take his life. With the teaser of the final episode it is not very difficult to imagine this scene.

Black and white changes to colors

During the last few episodes, the series moved to focus squarely on the Gene Takavic line, with all scenes being broadcast in black and white to portray the decline of Jimmy’s life. It is possible that in the last chapter our protagonist does something that really allows him to relive his glory days as Saul Goodman, which would return the colors to the production.

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” premieres its second half soon, and the teasers have fans intrigued about Kim Wexler’s future on the series. Photo: Composition/Netflix/AMC

Jimmy in prison

Perhaps it is the ending most sung by fans and the one that would make the most sense. After being discovered by Marion, the police now know that Saul Goodman is in Omaha, Nebraska. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before Jimmy is caught and thrown in prison, which could be the last scene of the show.

Jimmy has been under pressure before, so it’s not too hard to imagine him back there. Photo: AMC

Kim at the Saul Goodman trial

Of course, before being incarcerated, Jimmy will have to go through a sentencing trial and this is the perfect setting for Kim Wexler to return as a lawyer and represent Saul. And yes, it doesn’t sound like something the writers would do, but it’s worth dreaming a little about one last scene between these two characters.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn have shared the screen since the first episode of “Better Call Saul.” Photo: AMC

Escape with a new identity

Although everything seems to be going downhill, Jimmy would manage to survive. As Lalo Salamanca told Kim: “Your man is like the cockroach, a born survivor.” This could indicate that, despite everything, the lawyer would manage to escape again and get a new identity.