“Better call Saul” has fans on the edge of their seats, especially for the expected episode 11 which, as “has been confirmed” on social networks, would be called “Breaking bad”, name of the original series that gave rise to the Saul Goodman spin-off. However, despite the excitement of the fans of both shows, the sources that “assure” this fact are of dubious reputation and everything could be a mere mistake.

Before season 6 began, the showrunners of the series confirmed that the characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman they would return at some point in the Saul Goodman story. As a result of this, the fans began to make several theories about their returns.

Walter and Jesse will return in “Better Call Saul” season 6. Photo: Better Call Saul/Facebook

Now, the networks affirm with certainty that chapter 11, to be broadcast on August 1 in the United States, will be titled “Breaking bad” and that it will be the one that brings Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back. But how true is this information and why would it be false at the moment?

The truth of the return of Walter and Jesse

First of all, it should be clarified that the creators of the show – at the time of this writing – have not revealed at all what the title of episode 11 will be , so saying that “it is confirmed” is false. The main source that supposedly confirms that the 6×11 of “Better call Saul” will be called “Breaking bad” is the list of episodes of the series on the Wikipedia web page.

List of “Better Call Saul” episodes. Photo: capture from Wikipedia

Along the same lines, it must be remembered that this portal is editable and that anyone with access could add false information without having any official source. However, this time the data does have a source with a hyperlink that redirects us to TV Passporta web programming guide to Canada’s television channels.

TV Passport programming guide on “Better call Saul”. Photo: TV Passport capture

Said guide indicates that the commented chapter will be broadcast on August 2, including the name that alludes to the original series. But this is not enough to secure the name of the episode, since this kind of channel guides often make mistakes and they constantly update their content grid. Moreover, they do not always broadcast what they indicate for that hour.

Also, remember that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have not detailed how long Walter and Jesse will appear on screen, so there is a chance that they will appear in more than one episode or that we will only see them for a few minutes.

“Better call Saul” could finally integrate Jesse Pinkman and Walter White into the series. Photo: AMC

What is known thanks to some interviews with Bryan Cranston is that this will not be a simple cameo, but that it will be an important participation in the plot.

Episode 11 of “Better call Saul” premieres on Monday, August 1 on AMC United States and on Tuesday, August 2 on Netflix Latin America.