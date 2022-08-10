With the Better Call Saul ending approaching, Gilligan winscreator of the work and co-creator of Breaking Bad, already has his in mind next series. The idea should go public in the coming weeks, but it is known that at least 8 platforms have already shown interest, and some information may have come out.

The site Deadline has in fact stated that the new work would completely deviate from the themes of the two previous series getting closer to products like At the edge of reality. This would be something of a throwback for Gilligan, considering he already had worked on The X-Files as a screenwriter and director for about thirty episodes.

That said, we shouldn’t expect a sci-fi series, but something more in the classic style of the director, laden with human drama mixed with humor. The series should indeed be set in our world, with small adjustments to make it more interesting.

It also seems that the creator has followed his tradition of presenting the script of a few episodes already written along with the general idea, while searching for buyers. If Vince Gilligan manages to maintain the standards of his previous works, we can only expect another series not to be missed.