“Plan and Execute”, episode 7 of the final season of “Better Call Saul” is simply a lesson in writing. Under the direction of Thomas Schnauz, the cast made up of patrick fabian (Howard Hamlin) Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) delivers their best performances in what is probably one of the best episodes of the entire TV series. AMC and Netflix.

Who died in this episode and how do you seal your participation for the future? We tell you in this note.

SPOILERS BETTER CALL SAUL 6×7

An unexpected and cruel death

The script work is a masterpiece. The series never connects the dots, but gives us the information and leaves us as a task to put everything together.

This is what happens with Kim and Saul’s plot against Howard, which isn’t until six episodes later that it finally makes sense and is revealed in his own execution.

Lalo barges into Saul and Kim’s living room just as Howard goes to confront them about sabotaging him. Photo: Netflix capture

And although it seemed that the last minute mishap was going to work against them, the couple of lawyers successfully sabotage Hamlim and take advantage of the Sandpiper case.

The result? The most unexpected, cruel and heartless of the entire series. A powerless and defeated Howard arrives at Wexler and Goodman’s house to tell them his truths.

“Let’s talk”, the last line of Lalo Salamanca at the end of chapter 7 of the final season. Photo: Netflix capture

But… oh, surprise! Lalo Salamanca ‘comes back’ from the dead and, with his now familiar sociopathic expression, places the silencer on his gun and shoots Hamlim in the head.

And from here is where there is no turning back. The consequences of all of Jimmy’s pranks as Saul have brought him this far: the death of an innocent person.

Patrick Fabian closes out his role as Howard flawlessly. His performance along with all the construction the writers gave him up to this point makes you feel sorry for him, not the leads.

Patrick Fabian as Howard does an impeccable job and manages to connect with the audience despite his secondary role. Photo: Netflix capture

His fate is really sad. A failed marriage, depression, and his sunken reputation. She can never get a second chance. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lalo and Kim, two loose ends

There are only six more episodes to go, and now there are only two loose ends left to tie up. What about Kim and Lalo? And why do we never see them in “Breaking Bad”?

This is the big question that has been handled since the first seasons of the show and that became relevant with the prominence that both characters were given in the series.

After Nacho’s death, it only remains to be seen what will happen to Kim Wexler and Lalo Salamanca. Photo: composition/IMDB/Netflix

We already know that Gustavo, Lalo’s enemy, will survive. Likewise, we already know that Saul, Kim’s husband, will establish himself as the most requested lawyer in Albuquerque.

So where will these characters end up? After the final scene of episode 7, we can only think that at least one of these two characters will die or disappear in some other way.

But when it comes to the geniuses of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, everything is possible in this universe that is increasingly closer to “Breaking Bad”.

everything is construction

If “Breaking Bad” was a character building lesson, here we are before a graduation that perfects this technique.

Saul and Kim listen through a loudspeaker to everything that is happening with Howard in the execution of his plan. Photo: Netflix capture

The work of Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould and all the writers and directors is impeccable. They have led us to one of the most tense moments of the series.

Everything is a crescendo that at times seems to go slowly, but if you take the time to observe it in detail, you get more and more hooked on the story.

And it is that the subtlety here is the main course. This is not an explosive and street “Breaking Bad”, but rather an elegant and cunning “Better Call Saul”.

Reflections of “Better Call Saul” 6×7

The plan against Howard was Kim’s idea, not Saul’s. Up to this point it is valid to say that Wexler is much more Machiavellian than Goodman.

Thomas Schnauz, who wrote and directed the “Say my name” episode of “Breaking Bad” (where Walt kills Mike), wrote and directed this episode.

Based on the dialogue in “Breaking Bad”, where Saul is captured by Walter and Jesse, “Didn’t Lalo send them?”, it is possible that Lalo Salamanca is still alive after “Better Call Saul”.

Considering the opening scene of season 6, we know that Kim is definitely not in Saul’s life during “Breaking Bad.” Will she disappear with the vacuum cleaner guy or will she die at the hands of Lalo?

Lalo Salamanca is one of the best characters on the show. Tony Dalton perfectly handles his coldness, rawness and charisma.

This chapter appears with a score of 9.9 on the IMDb portal, a rating that only a few TV episodes have achieved.