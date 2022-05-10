“Better Call Saul”, the AMC and Netflix series starring Bob Odenkirk, premiered chapter 5 of its sixth season, entitled “Black and Blue”, and continues to bring its characters closer and closer to “Breaking Bad”. This time, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould show us the beginning of Saul Goodman’s empire in an empty office that we already know will become one of the most prestigious of the Albuquerque lawyer.

What happened in the new episode with Gustavo Fring, Lalo Salamanca, Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill? We’ll tell you then.

Saul Goodman’s office

A wide empty room with a toilet in the middle. Thus began Saul Goodman’s large office in Albuquerque, with clients waiting in line outside.

Saul and Francesca early in their career together in Albuquerque. Photo: Netflix capture

In this chapter we know how Francesca Liddy, Saul Goodman’s secretaryto work with him. And although it seems temporary, we already know that it will not be.

The funny thing here is that Liddy mentions Saul’s wife: Kim Wexler. But in “Breaking Bad” we see that Goodman is after Francesca for more than friendship.

Gustav vs. lalo

If in “Breaking Bad” Gustavo always showed himself as a cold person and always kept his composure, here it is the opposite.

Gustavo Fring enters into a nervous breakdown. Photo: Netflix capture

For a couple of episodes Fring has been completely tense and nervous because he knows that Lalo Salamanca can appear at any moment.

Although thanks to the original series we already know that Gus is alive, we can only think: how far will Lalo go to avenge his family?

Let us remember that in the story of Walter White, the owner of Los Pollos Hermanos tells Héctor: “Now the name of the Salamanca dies with you.”

Lalo Salamanca reappeared after a couple of chapters without knowing anything about him. Photo: Netflix capture

On the other hand, we now know that Lalo has arrived in Germany, where he has tracked down the widowed wife of Werner Ziegler, the architect of Gustavo’s secret meth lab.

The acrylic framed slide rule that appears at the beginning of the 6×4 chapter of “Better Call Saul”. Photo: Netflix capture

After infiltrating his house, he manages to steal a slide rule placed in acrylic. It is a present from Werner’s friends after his death and an object that will be key to Lalo in his search for him.

Did the plan fail?

After an intense conversation between Howard and his boss Cliff, Kim and Saul’s victim realizes that he is being sabotaged by both of them.

Thus, Hamlim, tired of Jimmy’s nonsense, tricks him into a trap to guide him to a boxing ring.

Howard beats Saul up in the ring, after learning he is sabotaging him. Photo: Netflix capture

Goodman seems uninterested, but eventually agrees to the match and is defeated, getting a black eye.

But when he arrives with Kim, she seems not to be too surprised and mentions that something else is to come. So did the plan fail or is it still going?