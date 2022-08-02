Episode 11 of “Better call Saul” titled “Breaking bad” is now available on Netflix. In this chapter the series says goodbye to director Thomas Schnauz, who brings back Walter and Jesse with Saul Goodman in an interesting way with impeccable photography. A story in which we are going to relive the intrigue for Kim Wexler, get answers to some loose ends of the original series and again go through moments of tension that will make us think that all this is a dangerous dejavu. Will we see Kim and Jimmy together again?

SPOILERS FOR BETTER CALL SAUL 6X11 AHEAD

Walter and Jesse: a dangerous dejavu

This chapter is told in two timelines: the beginning of the “Breaking bad” era and the decline of Gene Takavic. But far from simply making us jump through time with flashbacks, little by little we realize that in reality this story is a parallel between the path that led to Saul Goodman’s perdition and the one that will see Gene possibly end up behind bars. Everything that happens in black and white with Gene is a repeat of what happened in color with Saul.

Thus, in this episode we are going to see the long-awaited return of Walter and Jesse, with whom we are going to relive Saul’s kidnapping and discover what happened from the lawyer’s point of view to take Heisenberg as a client. The performances of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are truly to applaud. The way they get back into their characters with all the gestures and manner of speaking is beyond exciting, it’s impossible not to be overjoyed to see this trio of miscreants back in action.

Now, that this chapter is called “Breaking bad”, it is not only because we see the protagonists of the original series return, but also because we are going to see Gene Takavic corrupted just like Walter White did. Although he could have left the rackets and continued as a manager at Cinnabon, Jimmy can’t help being what he is: a genius at pranks, so he gets back in the game with Jeff and his friend, who become his new Walter and Jesse.

Saul Goodman quickly learns who his kidnappers really are. Photo: Netflix capture

Jeff and his friend become Gene Takavic’s new Walter and Jesse. Photo: Netflix capture

And when everything seems to be going well, in one of his scams, Gene realizes that his new target is a man with cancer whose days are numbered. This is the same situation he was in when he met Walter, who was looking to raise money for his family before he died. But far from having a little empathy and not continuing with the scam, both Saul and Gene (in the past and present) decide to walk through that door and continue, even though they have already been warned. And this is the point of no return for Saul and Gene, a tragedy that we already know how it ended in “Breaking bad” and that we will soon see how it ends in “Better call Saul”.

Was Kim here in “Breaking bad”?

This chapter also reveals where exactly Kim may have been when the events of “Breaking Bad” were taking place and also where she is while Gene is hiding in Nebraska.

Gene learns that Kim asked about him. Photo: Netflix capture

Moment when Gene supposedly talks to Kim on the phone and they argue. Photo: Netflix capture

After Gene’s call with Francesca, we see that he goes to another phone booth and calls the operator to ask them to connect him to a company called “Palm Coast Sprinklers” located in Florida, Tutsville.

When he is connected, he asks for Kim Wexler, but just at that moment, the camera moves away and we are not allowed to hear the conversation, just to see Gene arguing on the phone and raging at the end. This leads us to the question: has he managed to talk to Kim or not?

A revealing call

This episode also reveals some interesting details that help us to know how much time has passed since the end of “Breaking bad” and reconfirm the fate of various characters.

Francesca talks to Gene after receiving compensation money. Photo: Netflix capture

In Gene’s call with Francesca, we learn that Saul has completely lost all of his alibis for money laundering, so he has no more money left than what he took in those suitcases before being helped by the vacuum cleaner man.

Also, his old assistant tells him that Skyler has already accepted the deal with the police (we see it in “Breaking bad”) and that Jesse Pinkman’s car has been found near the border (the car that Badger takes in “El Camino ” to mislead the police). This means that it hasn’t been long since Heisenberg died and Jesse fled to Alaska.