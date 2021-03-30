Better call Saul, the spin-off of Breaking bad, won the hearts of fans thanks to Saul Goodman, the famous corrupt and politically incorrect lawyer linked to the criminal world. With five seasons on its shoulders, the acclaimed series is set to launch its sixth and final installment.

Ahead of its premiere in 2022, fans are hoping to see the end for the protagonist and Kim Wexler. Much has been speculated about, so the new details only give clues to the argument. In that sense, the new promotional photo anticipated an explosive outcome.

As we can see in the images, the show’s official Twitter account revealed a photograph starring three old acquaintances from the show: Don Eladio, Juan Bolsa and Lalo Salamanca. Thus, the three members of the Juarez Cartel confirmed their appearance. Now we only have to wait for more details about their roles.

Don Eladio, Juan Bolsa and Lalo Salamanca. Photo: Better call Saul

What can we expect from Better call Saul 6?

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show has been a little slow the last few years and (Gilligan and Gould) are piling up. Certainly there are exciting moments all the time, but towards the end it becomes extremely intense ”, were the words of Bob Odenkirk for Deadline.

Previously, Peter Gould, co-creator of the fiction, revealed to the same medium that the last season of Better call Saul would place the characters in various events. However, the manager added that they will keep some narrative secrets.