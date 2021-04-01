Better call Saul, the acclaimed Breaking bad spin-off, proved to be a worthy sequel. Not only did it match the level of its predecessor, it also expanded the universe created by Vince Gilligan even further. All thanks to the enormous charisma of its protagonist, the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob odenkirk.

After five seasons, the series is closer to ending and reaching the events of the show that preceded it. As it is remembered, the initial plan is that the sixth installment ends exactly in the famous first meeting between the lawyer and Walter White.

Bob Odenkirk had already anticipated that we would have an explosive finish, also thanks to the threat of Lalo Salamanca. What they did not expect is that the outcome would also change the perspective of Breaking bad, according to the actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Peter Gould has told me that when we finish Better call Saul, we are all going to see Breaking bad in a different way. I do not know what it means. I don’t have anything specific beyond that, except that he knows everything that happens throughout this season and I don’t, but I think there are more great things ahead that they will comment on or build on what happened in Breakind Bad in a way. surprising ”, he told the media.

What can we expect from Better call Saul 6?

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show has been a little slow the last few years and (Gilligan and Gould) are piling up. Certainly there are exciting moments all the time, but towards the end it becomes extremely intense, ”were Odenkirk’s words to Deadline.

Previously, Peter Gould, co-creator of the fiction, revealed to the same medium that the last season of Better call Saul would place the characters in various events. However, the manager added that they will keep some narrative secrets.