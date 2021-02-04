Better call Saul, the spin-off of Breaking bad, has become one of the best shows of the last decade thanks to the charisma and history of Saul Goodman. The character was played by Bob odenkirk, whose work was recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes in the category of best actor in a drama series.

Following the explosive fifth season finale, fans await the latest installment to see the end for Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler. Much has been speculated about, so Odenkirk spoke with Deadline about the intense outcome that will effectively resolve the entire drama and leave audiences in shock.

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show has been a bit slow in the last few years and (Gilligan and Gould) are piling up. Certainly there are exciting moments all the time, but towards the end it becomes extremely intense ”, were the exciting words of the protagonist about the new chapters.

Previously, the co-creator of the fiction, Peter Gould, revealed to the same medium that the final season of Better call Saul would place the characters in various events. However, the manager added that they will continue to keep some narrative secrets.

After this, he explained that the construction of the script took only about six months thanks to the collaboration of the entire team: “We are in a Zoom session every day. We met for two weeks at the beginning of the season and have been remotely ever since. “

Better Call Saul: Release Date

As for the premiere date, he assured that his goal was to start filming the show in early 2021, but there are no reports on it yet. In this way, Better call Saul could arrive in early 2022 and close the story of the famous lawyer.

Better call Saul is set six years before Breaking bad. It tells the story of a petty troublemaker named James ‘Jimmy’ McGuill who assumes his identity as Saul Goodman, a corrupt lawyer immersed in the criminal world.