With five seasons to go, Better call Saul proved to be up there with Breaking bad. Not only did he explore the fictional world further, but he also featured the story of attorney Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler. Now, it is wrapping up filming on its sixth and final installment to catch up with the events of its predecessor.

In the face of its end, fans have shown concern for the future of Kim, the wife of the protagonist and a fundamental piece in the plot. Its importance is so great that it has been inevitable to wonder why it does not appear or is mentioned in Breaking Bad.

Earlier, the show’s co-creator, Peter Gould, told The Observer that “something will eventually happen to separate them, be it death or something less dramatic, as Kim is absolutely out of the picture when Saul flees New Mexico to Omaha. ”.

After the theories about the possible death of the lawyer, Bob Odenkirk spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about it: “Anything can happen (…) In fact, there is a version of life in which Kim and Jimmy remain married living a situation similar to that of Mary Matalin and James Carville ”.

“Kim would be a super-powered attorney at the white shoe law firm, and he would be the complete ambulance hunter in the entire city. And at night, they go home, take off their disguise and are kind to each other, “he continued explaining to the specialized media.

“It’s probably easy to think that Kim is dying or whoever is not visible. But there are still a lot of people who die on these shows. The stakes are high, but I am with you that anything could be the case, “he concluded, not without first revealing that he preferred not to know what happens in the end.