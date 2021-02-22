Since the end of the fifth season of Better call Saul, many fans have been waiting for part six of the series to know what adventures he has in store for Saul goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

To keep up with the fans’ expectations, the actor Michael Mando, who played Nacho Varga, shared through his social networks some photographs of him skating with a message indicating that the recordings of the last season of the AMC program are close to beginning.

Michael Mando sends a message about BCS 6. Photo: Twitter / Michael Mando

“Goodbye Canada, hello United States, flying to BCS6,” wrote the artist. In moments, many netizens could not help speculating that the filming of Better call Saul 6 would start in the next few weeks.

Recall that the sixth installment of the show was going to start its recordings in early 2020. However, the date had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding what to expect in the series finale, Odenkirk spoke with Deadline about the intense outcome that will effectively resolve the entire drama and leave audiences in shock.

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our program has been a bit slow in recent years and (Gilligan and Gould) they accumulate. Certainly there are exciting moments all the time, but towards the end it becomes extremely intense ”, were the words of the protagonist about the new chapters that are about to arrive.

What is Better call Saul about?

The series is set six years before Breaking Bad. It tells the story of James ‘Jimmy’ McGuill before assuming his identity as Saul Goodman, a corrupt lawyer with a politically incorrect humor linked to the criminal world.