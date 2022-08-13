After six long seasons, “Better call Saul”, one of the best television series of the moment, will reach its inevitable end. Thus, like every week, fans of the creation of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould wonder how the stories of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), one of the most beloved couples on TV, will end.

Week after week, the show on AMC and Netflix managed to become increasingly unpredictable, opening the door to various fan theories. In fact, Odenkirk himself recently said that at least one in ten fans has guessed right on what will happen in the last episode.

Chapter 12 showed us Gene fleeing from Marion’s kitchen after being discovered by her. In this way, everything has been ready for us to possibly see a police chase. For this reason, lacking so little for the definitive conclusion, we leave you three theories on how the series could end .

Bad ending: the death of Gene Takavic

In a shot in episode 11, titled “Breaking bad,” we saw a shot that serves as a transition between Saul and Jimmy’s lives. It is the one in which he appears as in a kind of tomb; something that clearly refers to the fact that the character “is dead” in the life he leads.

“Better call Saul” would end with Gene Takavic dying in the middle of a police chase. Photo: Netflix capture

But fans believe that this could be a harbinger, something that would indicate the final end of Saul Goodman, as happened to Walter White, who was killed by a bullet.

Good ending: Kim returns

The spots of the second half of this last season were several clips that always showed two things: a static image of an object and a dialogue in the background. Until 6×12, penultimate chapter, we have already seen and heard each one of them, except one: Kim’s.

In said spot the bloody candle in the room of the protagonists was shown while we listened to Kim Wexler taking an oath as a lawyer, the same as has not taken place in the series so far . That, according to some fans, could mean her return as a lawyer to defend Saul after being captured; others say it would just be a flashback.

Bittersweet ending: Saul in jail

The end that the vast majority of fans point out: Saul will arrive in prison after being caught by the Police. But far from simply being prosecuted, Goodman would have his last moment as a lawyer and would unsuccessfully represent himself at court.

“Better call Saul” could end with Gene Takavic (Saul Goodman) in jail. Photo: AMC