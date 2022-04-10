“Better Call Saul”, series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, will launch its sixth season and fans could not be more excited. The wait was long, but finally we will know the fate of the lawyer Saul Goodman, which has created dozens of theories and speculations.

The only certain thing is that the last section of the program will be connected with “Breaking bad”. So far there have been countless references and connections, but now the crossover between the protagonists will be a reality to the delight of their fans.

The official Twitter account for “Better call Saul” confirmed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will return in the latest installment. “It would be a shame if the show ended without them appearing, wouldn’t it?” the showrunners told Variety.

“This is where these two shows start to intersect. These two worlds intersect in a way that you have not seen before, that’s for sure”, they added with the aim of raising the hype days before its premiere.

In a past interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Gould said that the end of the show will give a different perspective of “Breaking bad”: “We are going to learn things about the events and characters of the original series that we did not know (…) The fate of many of these may surprise people or certainly cast them in a different light.

When does “Better call Saul 6″ premiere?

The sixth and final season of “Better call Saul” is scheduled to premiere on April 18.