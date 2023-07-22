Home page politics

Bans on flights, cars and sugar are considered effective © YAY Images/Imago

What brings better results and more acceptance for achieving the climate goals: government regulations or economic incentives?

Two extensive research projects suggest: Rules are preferred.

In the debate about what a climate-friendly lifestyle can look like and how to achieve it, two studies have now brought surprising results: In terms of the acceptance of political measures, a study by the German Advisory Council on the Environment (SRU) found that “regulatory measures, i.e. prohibitions and bids, generally have a much higher level of acceptance than economic incentives.” A broad-based EU research project on a “1.5° Lifestyle” came to a similar conclusion. Accordingly, citizens tend “often to much more effective means than the politicians dare,” it says.

Both studies come at a time when there is a heated debate in Germany about the contribution consumers can make to climate protection because of the controversial “Building Energy Act” (GEG). Some of the central questions are: How effective and how popular are bans? And do people make their decisions in an economically rational way?

The ban on new gas and oil heating systems, formulated by the GEG, is one of the most widely accepted measures for a speedy heating transition. This is one of the answers from research on the current debate about the heating law.

IPCC: Different lifestyle needed for climate targets

In principle, according to the IPCC, compliance with the climate targets is only possible if people’s lifestyles also change. Accordingly, 40 to 70 percent of the necessary reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 could be achieved through measures on the demand side. And “in order to achieve climate, environmental and sustainability goals, the behavior of people in Germany must become more environmentally friendly,” writes the German Advisory Council on the Environment in the current special report.

“It was important to us to get this topic out of the ideologically mined area,” says council member Annette Elisabeth Töller from the Fern-Universität Hagen, who coordinated the special report. In the debate about ecological behavior, environmentalists often accuse the individual of being responsible – liberals, on the other hand, see freedom in these questions as a threat. “That’s why we name clear criteria in the report for when political intervention is indicated.”

Change is effective when time is of the essence

In the opinion of the SRU, measures aimed at changing behavior should therefore be taken if:

time is running out,

behavior change is a powerful lever for change,

system-side measures only work together with behavior change,

behavior change is cheaper or offers co-benefits,

when regulating the production side, there is a risk of industries being relocated (leakage) abroad.

The special report lists which state instruments are suitable for getting people to change their behavior. These include:

regulatory instruments such as laws,

economic instruments such as taxes and subsidies,

information campaigns,

but also infrastructure and offers that promote climate-friendly decisions.

What is politically enforceable?

At the same time, the experts assess the political feasibility of such government interventions. One of the three case studies in the report is the heat transition in private homes. The result:

Regulatory instruments for environmentally friendly behavior in the building sector (e.g. a law that sets efficiency standards for fossil fuel heating or bans them altogether) generally meet with “low acceptance”,

In contrast, bans on the installation of fossil fuel heating systems are at least rated with “medium acceptance”.

According to the expert opinion, when choosing a heating system, households decide on the basis of “perceived profitability”, future developments such as the increase in the price of CO₂ are “possibly not sufficiently taken into account” in the decision. The Council of Experts therefore “expressly” welcomes the GEG requirement that from 2024 newly installed heating systems must be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energies. At the same time, the Council recommends a “clear prioritization of the fulfillment options”. This means that pellet heating systems should be given less priority than heat pumps when it comes to funding, for example.

Important: Political framework for decisions

In addition, the report advises that politicians should create new opportunities for households to deal with energy-related refurbishment. This could be, for example, new regulatory standards, a very high CO₂ price or an energy consultant from the district management who knocks on the front door. SRU author Töller herself is amazed at the comparatively higher level of acceptance of political measures, which “generally have a much higher level of acceptance than economic incentives”.

The broad-based research project EU 1.5° Lifestyle comes to a similar conclusion. The Europe-wide project is researching what a lifestyle looks like that is compatible with a maximum global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. “On the one hand, we are concerned with what citizens or households can do. On the other hand – and this is just as important – we are investigating the political framework for behavioral changes,” says Doris Fuchs, a professor at the University of Münster who is coordinating the project.

Flying, cars, sugar: bans are popular

In five Thinking Labs, one of them in Germany, representatives from business, politics, media, civil society, research and think tanks were asked how they assess various instruments for changing behavior. The result: taxes and bans were by far the most popular when it came to air travel, cars in city centers or sugar in groceries, for example.

“That may come as a surprise at first glance, but it actually underlines what we keep confirming in research,” says Doris Fuchs. “That is that both stakeholders and citizens in joint decision-making processes often tend to use much more effective means than politicians dare to do”.

In a previous phase of the project, seven pervasive structures were identified that facilitate or complicate a 1.5 degree compliant lifestyle. From this, the researchers have derived the most effective levers.

Breaking the paradigm of economic growth

Consistent, predictable and integrated policies

Overcoming the systematic influence of interest groups

Provide economic incentives and integrate environmental costs

Strengthen alternative narratives

overcome inequality

Integrate information and skills into education

The research team did not expect the first obstacle, the focus on economic growth, says Fuchs: “That the economy has to grow is a basic assumption that we rarely question. So far, we have only managed to detach ourselves from economic performance and resource consumption to a very limited extent,” says Fuchs. “We must therefore ask ourselves how we can create quality of life in times when we can no longer afford further quantitative economic growth.”

The EU 1.5 Lifestyle research project started in May 2021 and is scheduled to run for four years. In addition to researching the effectiveness, acceptance and political framework conditions for behavioral change, it is also a declared goal to “implement transformative approaches for 1.5° lifestyles”. (By Leonie Sontheimer)