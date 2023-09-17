Working in the Mexican formal sector has many benefits, one of the most notable being having a Aforethat is why we will tell you right away which are the worst and, therefore, those that you should avoid if you do not want to get an unfavorable surprise.

First of all, it will have to be made clear that the Afores, according to the Mexican Association of Afores (amafore), are financial institutions that are exclusively and professionally dedicated manage individual retirement savings accounts of Mexican formal workers.

In this sense, the Afores must have the endorsement and authorization of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), and are subject to the regulation of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

In the Afores, each of the workers in the formal sector has their own individual account that is personal and unique. In this account, resources are accumulated, both fees and contributions, carried out periodically by the employer, the government and the employee himself.

Better avoid them! These are the WORST Afores according to Condusef/Photo: Freepik

It is worth mentioning, in this sense, that each Afore is subdivided into four subaccounts:

*Retirement, Old Age and Unemployment

*Voluntary contributions

*Living place

*Additional or complementary contributions

In this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) announced which banks have the most complaints.

In this sense, according to data from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the following are the Afores that they have more complaints:

*ISSSTE pension: 6

*Main: 6

*Banorte: 6

*InverCap Afore: 5

*Future: 5

*Sura: 4

*Inbursa: 4

*Citibanamex: 3

*Aztec Afore: 3

*Afore Coppel: 2

The above data, it should be noted, were collected by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), during the first quarter of 2023, with the complaint rate being 4 per 100 thousand registered accounts.

Finally, if you do not know which Afore you are registered with, you can find out this information in the following options:

*By phone: call SARTEL toll-free at 55 1328-5000

*On the Internet: at www.e-sar.com.mx, entering the Locate your AFORE section

*Through the AforeMóvil App.

