IT should have been a time when the European Union came together to show its solidarity in the post Brexit era. Better together was the message from Brussels and I had to agree. But the European Union is not in good shape.

The rollout of the vaccine across Europe has been slow and disorganized. This was the moment when the European Union should have got its act together and ensured that the vaccine was administered quickly and effectively.

But no. I am also forced to admit that for once it was a case of better alone than together. Britain, free from European Union regulations, was able to move fast and effectively and now nearly half the population has been vaccinated. Even the European Union was forced to admit that a “small van can move much faster than a big juggernaut”. If ever people were looking for a sign that “better together was working …”, it was the vaccine.

There is even further bad news for the European Union. Spain and Greece are busy doing deals with Britain so that British tourists can go on holiday. Both countries have made it clear that they will not be waiting for the European Union to finally come up with an EU-wide solution; they want action now.

Two key countries breaking ranks and doing a deal with a breakaway nation does not make good reading for the European Union. I think even those who were firmly opposed to Brexit realize that the European Union had to change. This need for change is certainly now in the spotlight.

.