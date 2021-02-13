After the premiere of the sixth episode of WandaVision (Disney +) on February 12, Internet users have more doubts and develop a series of theories to explain each situation in the series. Actor Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, highlighted his excitement by observing that everyone tries to take each chapter apart and some theories are “incredibly accurate.”

In an interview published on the official Marvel site, Paul Bettany said that he is delighted with the product of the series and the impact it triggers on fans.

“And I love how frustrated they are that they can’t see it all at once. I love reading your theories about what could happen. And some of them are incredibly accurate, actually, ”he added.

Like WandaVision fans, Paul Bettany watches the episodes every Friday with his children. With them he tries to figure out what will continue in the next chapter.

“It feels like Christmas Day every Friday. You can see people’s reactions and stuff, you know, real people’s reactions. I don’t read reviews. But it’s lovely to see the reactions of the fans, “he said.

Regarding the end of the series and his future projects, the actor preferred not to anticipate if there will be a second season or if it will continue in the Marvel universe.

“I’m very excited for it to end and for people to make it to the end. And then it’s out there. It has been a really interesting and different feeling to spread this for eight weeks, “he concluded.