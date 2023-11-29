In the latest trading, the New Zealand dollar rose 0.78 percent to $0.6184, after rising more than one percent earlier in the session to the highest level in four months at $0.6207.

This came after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand warned on Wednesday that further policy tightening may be needed if price pressures persist.

The Australian dollar fell 0.11 percent to $0.6642, paring some of its gains after rising to a four-month high of $0.66765 earlier in the session.

Data released on Wednesday showed inflation in Australia fell more than expected in October as commodity prices fell, while core inflation also declined.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar fell to its lowest level in more than three months against a basket of currencies to 102.46, with increasing bets that the Federal Reserve (central bank) may begin cutting interest rates early next year.

The dollar fell more than 0.5 percent to 146.675 yen, the lowest level in more than two months. It was recorded in the latest transactions at 147.06 yen.

The euro rose again to above $1.10, recording the highest level in more than three months at $1.1017. It was last traded at $1.0998.

The British pound also rose to its highest level in three months at $1.2733, and was traded in the latest trading at $1.27155.

The dollar index settled at 102.63 in the latest reading.

The index is heading for a loss of about four percent in November, its worst monthly performance in a year.