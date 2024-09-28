New policy comes into force on Monday (September 28th); big tech complied with the government ordinance

From Monday (September 30, 2024), Google will only accept advertisements for bets (virtual betting companies) from companies registered with the Ministry of Finance. The platform updated on Friday (September 27th) the advertising policy for gambling in Brazil.

With the change, Google adapted to the concierge from the Ministry of Finance that will suspend, from October 1st, the operation of bets that have not yet requested authorization to operate in the country. The company that has applied for the license by the end of September, but has not yet operated in Brazil, will have to continue to wait to start operations in January if the agency authorizes the activity.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the suspension of bets that did not request authorization will serve as a temporary instrument to separate serious companies from those that act criminally, especially after the recent police operations.

Betting companies have been in the spotlight in recent days, following the release of a report from the BC (Central Bank), which reported that Bolsa Família beneficiaries spent R$3 billion on bets in August alone. The amount is equivalent to 21.25% of the R$14.12 billion disbursed by the government in August with the social program.

On Friday (September 27), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked for action from all ministries involved in regulating electronic betting. According to Haddad, the regulation proposed by the government establishes the prohibition of money laundering and family debt through betting.

With information from Brazil Agency.