GOG has made available a new free game for all users. It’s about Betrayera first-person horror adventure released in 2014 that you can now add to your library forever.
You can redeem Betrayer on GOG at this address. There is no expiration date: The game was re-released today in the store and will remain free indefinitely. Here is a trailer of Betrayer:
A first-person horror adventure
Featuring a black and white graphic style, Betrayer is afirst person horror adventure set in the New World in the early 17th century. Set sail from England with the prospect of joining a colony on the coast of Virginia, the protagonist of the game instead of finding a thriving community will find himself in a desolate land where silence and disturbing creatures reign.
Our mission will be to survive and investigate this unfortunate settlement to find out what happened and how to restore peace and order. To do this we will have to take advantage of stealth mechanics and an arsenal made up of muskets, bows, crossbows and tomahawks.
Leave a Reply