French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati did not qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic final but certainly won gold because of his ‘measures’. His abundant manhood has in fact fallen off the bar and the video of the hot incident has gone viral on social mediamaking the athlete a real star. In his tight outfit, the 21-year-old was trying to clear a height of 5.70 meters, but the replays clearly show what prevented him from continuing on his Olympic path.

The video went viral on social media, with thousands of comments (including flattering ones), off-color jokes and hilarity. One user, for example, wrote: “Finally, a non-victory that tastes a little like victory.” While another commented: “He didn’t win, but now many will be interested in him.” Ammirati gained 40k followers on Instagram in 24 hours.