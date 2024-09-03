Betrayed by her boyfriend, she turns the wedding into a big party

After discovering that her boyfriend cheated on her, she decided to turn her wedding into a big liberation party with friends and family.

This is what happened in Mansfield, a town near Nottingham, in the United Kingdom. The story, reported by some British tabloids, involved 31-year-old Lindsay Slater.

The young woman, after twelve years of engagement, was supposed to get married on August 17th. However, a few days before the wedding, her fiancé confessed to her that he had cheated on her with another woman.

Lindsay, therefore, cancelled the ceremony but not the party that had cost her around 40 thousand euros, which she decided to transform, as she herself declared, into “A celebration of freedom”.

The 31-year-old then celebrated her newfound freedom with family and friends. “I was shocked. All that money had been spent. But a big part of me was like, ‘I’m free.’ This is the beginning of a new era,” she said.

“I’m glad I did it – I really enjoyed the day. I was really surprised by the support everyone showed me – it was really encouraging. I was surrounded by so much love and it reminded me that I don’t really need him.”