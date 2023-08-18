What is the city where the most betrayals take place? A dating site has drawn up a particular ranking: the top 12 of the most faithless Italian cities. “They are the ones most exposed to heat waves”, the words of Alex Fantini, founder of Incontri-ExtraConiugali.com. “Do you want the most frequent quarrels because of the holidays to spend together with your partner, do you want the sun which leads to an increase in testosterone, do you also want the temptations determined by the most exposed bodies due to the heat, or do you also want all the hot photos that celebrities they post on social networks, it is certain that August is the month in which people betray the most. But betrayal is the outlet valve that in most cases does nothing but consolidate the pre-existing relationship.

In August – according to the site’s estimates – it is at least half of Italians (and Italian women) who try to cheat on their partner. And on the podium of the most faithless cities we find Catania with 83 per cent of propensity to betrayal, Cagliari with 80 per cent and Rome with 79 per cent. But the propensity is also very high in 9 other Italian cities: Florence (78 percent), Taranto (76 percent), Palermo (74 percent), Foggia (70 percent), Brindisi (69 percent), Rovigo ( 67 percent), Ferrara (64 percent), Bologna (62 percent), Milan (60 percent).