Betrayals, here’s what the most unfaithful city in Italy is: the ranking

Now there is a ranking for everything. Even for the cities more prone to betrayal, therefore to sexual relationships outside of official sentimental ties. The Ashley Madison platform used by those who want to cheat on their partner or spouse, has compiled a top twenty cities where it is easier to cheat on your partner. What is the first Italian city in the ranking?. Let’s find out together.

Trieste, the capital of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, is the first city in Italy where people tend to go to bed with other people outside the couple. In second position, we find Venice, still in the north, but in the Veneto region. The capital of Italy, Rome, ranks third, Milan fourth. In fifth place Prato, in Tuscany, which precedes Genoa and Bologna.

In eighth place is the industrial capital Turin, while in ninth place is Florence. In tenth position another Tuscan, Pisa. But Ashley Madison, has compiled the ranking for the top twenty positions. Here are the other Italian cities in the standings, from eleventh to twentieth position.

The top twenty of the most famous cities in Italy

The cities, if you want, where you cheat a little less, therefore those ranging from eleventh to twentieth position in the ranking are:

Verona

Parma

Padua

Ravenna

Bozen

Venice

Udine

Bergamo

Monza

Naples

“The Top 20 of the most unfaithful cities sees the northern destinations more active in an extramarital love affair at the expense of the southern ones which, with the exception of Naples, have disappeared from the ranking – declares Christoph Kraemer, Managing Director of Ashley Madison for Europe – . It is interesting to observe how small urban centers are gaining significant positions in this list despite the fact that the population density is very low compared to the large cities of northern and central Italy”.

In fact, the southern regions, with the exception of Campania with Naples in twentieth position, are practically absent. Cagliari and Catania are not in the top twenty, while last winter they occupied respectively the ninth and fifteenth position.