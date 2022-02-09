Mexico. “Betrayals and murders”, that is what the Mhoni Seer sees in the upcoming 2022 elections in Mexico and this he shares in his February predictions.

Mhoni Vidente highlights that Morena wants to remain in power in Mexico, but unfortunately she does not see a good outlook for the next elections.

“You see betrayals, breakups, new agreements, new candidates, assassinations of candidates in full campaign action”, warns the Cuban fortune teller who is one of the most followed on social networks.

The Cuban fortune teller says that in the tarot she got the betrayal card and it has revealed to her that in Aguascalientes a woman will win, she also predicts 6 governorships, “3 are won by Morena, in Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Durango.”

Mhoni Vidente has also revealed that the world awaits the end of humanity, the apocalypse is coming and he said it would be in the year 2031. “A collapse is expected in energies, climate, pandemics”, and calls everyone to be prepared.

In good news for the world about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that it will come to an end and it will be from next March 21 when the nightmare ends and things return to normal.but ask people to continue taking care of themselves.