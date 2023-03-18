The novel of betrayals and disloyalties came to Mazatlan. Even childish the argument of the PAS councilor sounded in Mazatlan, América Carrasco, when he pointed out that “the removal of Rafael Mendoza has merely political overtones.” Please! Somebody warn the militants of the PAS that they are inside or outside the government apparatus, that the lawsuit between Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the leader of that party, Melesio Cuen, is so serious that they are hitting the pasistas with everything. As expected, Rafael Mendoza was removed from the Secretary of the City Council of Mazatlan.

The reason is for being a pasista militant. The councilors of the PAS, América Carrasco and Francis Osuna, were the only ones who spoke out against this removal. Both established that there was no reason for Mendoza’s removal. Both denounced that from outside the City Council they were intervening in these decisions. And they took the opportunity to point out the lack of respect for Morena’s agreements with the PAS. And that they weren’t four aldermen passistas? Well, yes, but the young passista Reynaldo González and Jesús Sandoval turned the other way when the vote was against. But they raised their hands when Rafael Mendoza left.

At first, there were five councilors for the passers. But as is known, the former leader of the municipal union Jesús Osuna Lamarque had already resigned from the PAS. It was anticipated that around 11 municipal officials linked to the PAS They could leave City Hall. The attack is with everything, and it seems that the pasistas and their leader, Melesio Cuen, still do not react. It is until today, like a bad boxing match, with the indication: Enter, receive and exit.

During the course of noon yesterday, a rumor spread that the former Secretary of Tourism Rosario Torres will take over from Rafael Mendoza in the City Hall Secretariat. The version did not sound so far-fetched, since Torres, already as head of Tourism and in the midst of the Rocha Moya-Cuen lawsuit, decided to resign from the PAS.

His departure from Tourism was a strategy to give air to Luis Guillermo Benítez, but Torres was not helpless, he was appointed as head of the Public Registry in Mazatlán, replacing the former mayor Alejandro Camacho, who in the end turned out to be the victim of this framework. Something happened in the last hours before the decision that the senior officer, Verenice Oleta, was finally the mayor’s proposal edgar gonzalez. Oleta is one of the mayor’s trusted people who took her out of the Legal Department and took her to the Mayor’s Office, and now he has appointed her as secretary of the City Council. Good play.

The hauling of people to fulfill the whim of President López Obrador has been prepared with all available resources. In the midst of this supposed “celebration” of the oil expropriation promoted by President Lázaro Cárdenas, the resignation of the General’s grandson, the former governor of Michoacán Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, son of a true fighter of the left, Don Cuauhtemoc Cardenas. It seems that many are unfazed by these illegalities.

