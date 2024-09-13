They are bringing out the worst in each other. Florestan.

In football, there have been cases where a championship is decided on penalties and the loser always declares: we lost by a penalty.

But no, they lost because they did not win the match in the regular 90 minutes.

Well, the same thing happened on Tuesday-Wednesday in the Senateduring the approval of the judicial reform of President Lopez Obrador.

If the parties of oppositionand this one, would have had the votes they said they would get on June 2 and get more senators in the election, the regime, nor with two traitorsbecause there were two, I would have managed to pass the Lopez Obrador’s summit reform.

In the electionsthe ruling party reached, with its hindrances, 83 of the 86 senators it needed to build the qualified majority.

The first betrayal they carried it out two senators of the PRI-PAN-PRD opposition alliancewho won with those colors, Araceli Saucedo, from Michoacanand Jose Sabino Herrera, from Tabascoand They joined Morena reached 85 and only one of the 86 to modify the Constitution.

In the transition towards that reform, Fernández Noroña invented that the majority was 85 and not 86, because that was what they had.

But it was outside the strategy that led the regime’s bench to count on two traitors. The most notable, Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez, from the PANhe now a Morena hero who gave López Obrador his reform and without whose infidelity I would not have passed, and the Senator for Campeche, Daniel Barredawho was the substitute for Eliseo Fernández, a fugitive from justice, so he was promoted without having a substitute.

And this one, Barredawas the one chosen by the regime to keep him absent from the session due to the capture of his father, which was a pretext, and with his absence, doubly ensure a qualified majority.

And that confirms that The Senate session was excremental, a hallmark of the 4-T.

SCRAPS

1. CONCERN.- Finally The May Zambada He was brought before the federal judge of the eastern district of New Yorkwho presides over the Judge Brian Coganthe same one who handled the cases of El Chapo Guzman and of Genaro Garcia Luna. Now the government’s concern is what the drug trafficker reveals, whether true or not, as in the other two cases, and mentions names that are still unmentionable today;

2. SAT.- Claudia Sheinbaum She met yesterday, without López Obrador, with the confirmed Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O., and upon leaving she revalidated Antonio Martínez Dagnino at the head of the SAT, a joint decision of her and the confirmed head; and

3. VISA.- There is no explanation from the United States government, which never gives any explanation in these cases, for the cancellation of the US visa of Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, who was expelled yesterday from the PAN along with his son. That is not a reason, but there must be one. The fact is a message from Washington.

We’ll see each other on Tuesday, but in private.

