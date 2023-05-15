FromChristina Denk close

Leaked documents suggest that Yevgeny Prigozhin wanted to strike a deal with Ukraine in early January. An expert speaks out.

Kiev/Moscow – Yevgeny Prigozhin keeps teasing in the Ukraine war against the Russian Defense Ministry. Now secret service information suggests that the head of the Wagner Group apparently wanted to conclude a barter deal with Ukraine. Information was to be exchanged for a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops. What’s behind it?

As the Washington Post reported that Wagner boss Prigozhin offered the Ukrainian secret service in late January to reveal the positions of Russian troops. In return, the leader of the mercenary group is said to have demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the city of Bakhmut. There, the Wagner Group recently had to accept heavy losses. It is apparently not known which troops Prigozhin intended to betray.

Prigozhin is increasingly becoming a problem for the Kremlin in the Ukraine war

The Washington Post refers in their reports to information from the US secret service that was leaked on the Discord platform in April. Two Ukrainian officers also confirmed to the newspaper that Prigozhin made the offer several times. Kiev refused because they didn’t trust the Wagner boss there. Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not confirm contacts with Prigozhin in a previous interview. The Kremlin also did not respond to a request from the newspaper.

Did Prigozhin really want to betray the Russian troops? A Ukrainian official classified the contacts as “close to your friends, but even closer to your enemies.” It’s not uncommon for adversaries to maintain some form of communication in times of war, the newspaper said.

Nonetheless, Wagner boss Prigozhin seems to be increasingly becoming a problem for the Kremlin. He insults the leadership in Moscow and has been lamenting for weeks that his troops, who are heavily involved in the battle for Bakhmut, lack ammunition. His mercenaries around Bachmut were threatened with encirclement. “You simply and brazenly deceived us,” was translated one of his Telegram messages. Finally, Prigozhin threatened to withdraw his troops.

According to a report by the independent Russian news portal Meduza The Kremlin is concerned about Prigozhin’s outspoken criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry is already considering discrediting Prigozhin with a public campaign using a deputy.

Ukraine war: Putin has kept a low profile so far – expert sees Prigozhin’s role overestimated

Vladimir Putin himself has so far stayed out of the debate. This is typical of the President, according to Dr. Margarete Klein, Russia expert at the Science and Politics Foundation, at the beginning of May zdf. As long as he is not personally insulted, he likes to let conflicts run their course. Recently, however, there had been speculation as to whether Prigoshin personally insulted Putin in a video.

Klein considers Prigozhin’s role in the debate to be overestimated – at least politically. Prigozhin is not the kind of successor to Putin that people like to see. He is an entrepreneur and violent actor and profits from the war. With his public statements he tries to gain maximum attention and to exert pressure. Because: In the war he is dependent on the support of the army, as his last demands to the Ministry of Defense showed. Klein made it clear that his group of mercenaries could not operate without the support “of the Ministry of Defense”. So while Prigozhin is courting attention, the fight for Bakhmut continues in the Ukraine war. (chd)

