The former Argentine soccer player Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero and the influencer Ibaí Llanos They have been two of the closest people to Gerard Piqué in recent weeks, in which the world of entertainment and football have been shaken by the new musical work of the Colombian Shakira, in which he leaves his ex-partner in a bad way.

The woman from Barranquilla launched, together with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, Music sessions #53, in which she directly attacks Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, in a song that has 18 million views on YouTube until Monday noon. plus another 42 million on Spotify.

The song also has direct references to two products, Casio watches and the Renault Twingo car, something that Piqué has taken as a mockery of Shakira.

On Friday, Piqué, in a video of the Kings League, a tournament that he organizes with Llanos and in which ‘Kun’ is also present, gave watches of that brand to all the team presidents. And on Sunday he showed up driving a Twingo, which he bought a couple of days before.

The unusual video of Ibaí Llanos and Kun Agüero

Now, Llanos uploaded a 30-second video on his social networks, in which he is seen with Kun Agüero dancing to the rhythm of Music Sessions #53.

Will it be a new mockery of Shakira or did the two characters take the opportunity to do it, this time, for Piqué? It seems the first, judging by the lighting and the filters of the video, in a blue tone suspiciously similar to the original of the Barranquillera. The truth is that the video has 1.7 million views in just a couple of hours.

