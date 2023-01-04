Treason (Treason in its original title) is a five-part series offered by Netflix. A plot around the world of the British intelligence services, MI6, so publicized by John le Carré, one of the great masters of narrative, and which has given so much play in television series and feature films.

And the first thing to point out is that Matt Charman, its screenwriter, has little to do with Le Carré, although it is true that the undersigned has nothing to do with Gabriel García Márquez. But the difference between the first two affects viewers: the opening chapters are confusing. The world of spies, we believe, is based on opacity, but if it is a question of telling a story about it, it is convenient that whoever contemplates it understands it.

The series starring Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko and Ciarán Hinds, improves in the last few chapters: the confusing initial plot is being ordered in the name of increasing action in which the CIA, MI6 and Russian agents behave like we assume they should behave, that is, that the ends justify the means. Intrigues, murders, poisonings… nothing new. Suffice it to recall the case of Alexander Litvinenko, a former member of the Russian intelligence services poisoned in 2006 with polonium through contaminated tea that he drank in a central London hotel. The European Court of Human Rights found Russia responsible for the murder. Ten years later, a British public inquiry concluded that the assassination was “probably approved” by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Naturally, a series about the case starring David Tennant was made some time later. It is clear that if you do not inspire a series, you are nobody.

