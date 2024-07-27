At 7:55 a.m., an American pilot took off from the airport in Hermosillo, in the state of Sonora, in northern Mexico. A little more than two hours later, the plane landed at a small private airport near the border city of El Paso, Texas, with two more passengers. Both were arrested by federal agents upon landing on U.S. soil. They were Ismael el Mayo Zambada, who had been at the top of drug trafficking for more than 30 years, and Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons. Beyond these details, the story of the mysterious arrest on Thursday of the two Sinaloa Cartel bosses, without a single shot being fired, is still a tale full of holes, suspicions and contradictions.

There is the theory of betrayal: the veteran Mayo would have fallen into a trap set by the son of his former compadre, who would have sold him in exchange for benefits for him and his family. There is the theory of surrender: old, sick and cornered, Zambada would have given in after having negotiated good conditions and reunited with his sons, imprisoned on the other side of the border. And there is the official version of the United States: a major blow to the heart of the Sinaloa cartel as a result of its relentless war against fentanyl.

The Mexican government has so far remained low-key, only acknowledging that it did not participate in the operation and providing little more than its own information that only the pilot left Hermosillo, without the drug lords. “We don’t know if it was a delivery or a capture,” said President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday, who will take office in the fall and who inherits from the outgoing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a delicate relationship with the US special agents and intelligence agents operating in Mexican territory.

The White House has been more explicit about its aim of politically capitalising on the arrests in the midst of an election campaign. President Joe Biden welcomed the arrests in response to Republican accusations of allowing the flow of the powerful synthetic opiate, which has caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths and which they blame on the Sinaloa drug traffickers. In any case, no authority has officially given more details about the arrest. What has been repeated are the leaks to different media outlets pointing to the theory of a treacherous ambush.

Citing sources from the Department of Homeland Security, the newspaper The Wall Street Journal publishes that after months of negotiations with the FBI, El Chapo’s son would have finally agreed to sell Zambada. With the bait of checking some clandestine landing strips for drug distribution, the plane deviated to the other side of the border without the knowledge of the capo and he ended up handcuffed in Texas. Another version of the betrayal theory, published by The New York Timesis that the hook was some properties that would presumably be used for money laundering.

In his first court appearance, Zambada was charged on Friday with five counts: trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, money laundering, kidnapping, use of firearms and conspiracy to kill. A heavy burden that could condemn the veteran drug lord, 76 years old, to spend the rest of his life behind bars. The harshness against Zambada contrasts with the charges brought against Joaquín Guzmán, 38 years old, who will only face trafficking in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. Amid so much speculation, a clue runs through the case: if Guzmán pleads guilty in the next few days, the theory of the denunciation would be broadened and that his defense is working on an agreement with the Department of Justice.

Zambada appeared at the hearing in a wheelchair. He only stood up to hear the charges against him. A recent DEA report indicated that the boss was in poor health, questioning his leadership ability. In another leak, this time to Los Angeles Timesan agent related to the operation said: “The old man was deceived. This was an epic stunt, one that you see once in a lifetime.” This same Friday, upon leaving the courts, Zambada’s lawyer did not speak of betrayal, but when questioned by the press he ruled out the agreed surrender: “I can affirm that he did not surrender voluntarily. He was brought against his will.”

In the absence of a definitive official version, in Mexico the supposed naivety of a veteran and experienced drug lord, who has managed to spend more than five decades trafficking, three of them at the top of the most powerful mafia, without ever setting foot in jail, is surprising. The fact that a boss of bosses, with his age and his ailments, flies in a small plane to supervise a landing strip or some properties is striking. Especially for someone who has spent half his life taking extreme precautions based on discipline and austerity, sheltered most of the time in his hideouts in the Sinaloa mountains.

And he did it with Joaquín Guzmán, theoretically a member of a different faction to Zambada within the Sinaloa mafia. Since the third and final capture of El Chapo in January 2016, internal power has fractured. Up to four groups have been divided into groups, in a relationship that is not always friendly. The sons of El Chapo, who had founded the cartel with Zambada in the 1990s, form the group known as Los Chapitos. In recent years, operations against the Sinaloa group have been increasing, especially since the US justice system launched an offensive against fentanyl, the opioid that is causing a deadly epidemic on the other side of the border. Los Chapitos, and recently El Mayo, are considered the main culprits.

On the Chapitos side, Ovidio Guzmán López was extradited to the United States last September, and Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, known as The NEET, Considered one of the chief hitmen of the organization. Of El Mayo’s people, two of his sons are also in prison in the US: Vicente Zambada Niebla, Vicentillo, and Ismael Zambada Imperial, El Mayito Gordo. As is one of his brothers, Jesús Reynaldo, El Rey, Zambada, who was key in the life sentence of El Chapo by testifying against him in detail during the trial in New York.

All of these antecedents are also incentives to negotiate on the part of those who are not yet behind bars. In the case of Zambada, he has always been considered the best politically connected capo, with links to high authorities inside and outside Mexico. Along these same lines, The New York Times The report cites five different sources who claim that the drug lord has been negotiating with U.S. federal agents for at least three years on the terms of his possible surrender. It also notes that of El Chapo’s brothers, Joaquín Guzmán was the one with the most contacts since his father’s downfall.

This is the breeding ground that feeds both the thesis of betrayal and negotiated surrender. Two patterns repeated many times by mafia bosses in their ways of acting, a kind of decision for the lesser evil when fate presses. Negotiating perks – fewer years of prison, keeping property, money – even if it means selling out your partner and betraying the codes of loyalty of the underworld.

In El Mayo’s case, US authorities estimate his wealth after a lifetime of crime to be at least $14 billion, both in cash and property from money laundering he has earned over the years. This wealth alone would be enough to place him among Bloomberg’s 200 richest people in the world.

