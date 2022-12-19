French media sources attributed the decision to retire Benzema to an incident of “betrayal” that the player was subjected to by the coach of the French national team and a number of his fellow players, during the World Cup participation in Qatar 2022, as the incident prompted him to end his international career immediately after the end of the World Cup, and to stop playing in the ranks. France national team at the age of thirty-five.

The beginning of the crisis is due to the injury suffered by Benzema before the start of the World Cup matches, as the decision to leave the residence of the French national team in Doha was at the request of Coach Deschamps, and in coordination with the medical staff, although the Real Madrid star wanted to stay with the mission, knowing that he had He recovered just five days after his injury, meaning he could have been fit to support France’s squad in the knockout stages or perhaps sooner.

The other side in the betrayal incident was represented by the bloc that took place between the old players in the national team, led by Giroud and Griezmann, as they succeeded in influencing the rest of the elements to put pressure on the coach and block the way for Benzema’s return even after he recovered from injury.

And those with experience in the French national team considered that the results they achieved and the progression in the roles came with their efforts, and therefore there is no need for Benzema to return again, so as not to steal the limelight from them, and not to play Giroud’s place in the offensive line.

And when Benzema felt betrayed by the coach and his fellow players, he cut off his contacts with the national team permanently, knowing that he was initially sending messages of support and assistance to the players before the matches, but his tweets on social networking sites then turned into puzzles, especially when he said, “I don’t care” before the match. The final of the World Cup, where the player felt betrayed by the technical staff and the players, and felt unwanted, and therefore he no longer had a place in the French national team.

The Real Madrid star also refused the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to travel to Doha to attend the final, when he also invited the injured players who did not participate in the World Cup and the veterans crowned with the cup, to accompany him on the presidential plane with the aim of encouraging France in the final match of the World Cup.

It is expected that the coming days will reveal more secrets regarding the decision to retire Benzema, especially after the return of the French national team from the World Cup, and what medical and administrative reports will reveal about the truth of what happened between the various parties and led to the renewal of this crisis between the players and the technical staff of the French team.