Turns out the federal government didn’t shut down last weekend, although we may have to go through all of this again in six weeks. The then president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, ended up doing the obvious: presenting to the House a financing bill that could only be approved with Democratic votes, because the hardliners of his party were not willing to compromise. nothing viable. And the bill included none of the spending cuts that Republicans have been demanding, except for one big, bad thing: stopping aid to Ukraine.

But why have things turned out this way? Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing but mostly non-Make America Great Again, or MAGA, think tank, has dubbed the tax standoff “Seinfeld shutdown.” “, that is, a closure for nothing. The phrase is good, but if we start with the references to popular culture, I think it would be better to call it a “network shutdown”, like when people shout: “I’m so pissed off and I’m not going to take it anymore!”

Nothing short of a coup d’état can appease this incipient rage. But it’s clear that McCarthy thought he could soften the rejection of his deal if Democrats betrayed Ukraine, or at least pretended to betray it. It is clear that this is what the MAGA people want. But why?

Despite what voices like Elon Musk’s who are against Ukraine may claim, it is not a question of money.

Hardliners on the right, both in Congress and outside, say they are upset by the amount the United States is spending supporting Ukraine. But if they really cared about the financial burden of aid, they would make minimal effort to do the math right. No, aid to Ukraine is not undermining the future of Social Security, making it impossible to secure our border, or consuming 40% of America’s gross domestic product.

How much are we really spending on supporting Ukraine? In the 18 months after the Russian invasion, American aid amounted to $77 billion. It may seem like a lot, and it is if we compare it with the tiny sums that we usually allocate to foreign aid. But total federal spending now amounts to more than six trillion dollars a year, or more than nine trillion every 18 months, so aid to Ukraine represents less than 1% of federal spending (and less than 0.3% of GDP). The military portion of that spending is equivalent to less than 5% of the US defense budget.

By the way, the United States is by no means the only country that bears the burden of aid to Ukraine. In the past, Donald Trump and others have complained that European nations do not spend enough on their own defense. But when it comes to Ukraine, European nations and institutions have collectively made aid commitments considerably larger than ours. Specifically, most European countries—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom among them—have promised aid that amounts to a larger percentage of GDP than what the United States has offered.

But let’s return to the costs of supporting Ukraine: considering how small that budget item is, claims that aid to that European country prevents doing other necessary things, such as securing the border, do not make sense. MAGA types aren’t known for doing their math right, or for worrying about doing it right, for that matter, but I doubt that even they really believe that the monetary costs of helping Ukraine are unaffordable.

And the benefits of helping a beleaguered democracy are enormous. Recall that before the war, Russia was widely recognized as a major military power, which most Americans considered a fundamental threat (and whose socially unaware military was praised by some Republicans). Now that power has been humiliated.

Ukraine’s unexpectedly effective resistance to Russian aggression has also put on notice other autocratic regimes that might have been tempted to wage wars of conquest and are finding that democracies are not so easy to dominate. Put bluntly, Russia’s failures in Ukraine have surely reduced the chances of China invading Taiwan.

Finally, what even Republicans used to call the free world has clearly been strengthened. NATO has risen to the occasion, baffling cynics and adding members. Western weapons have proven their effectiveness.

These are great benefits in exchange for disbursements that represent a small fraction of what we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan; and let’s not forget that it is the Ukrainians who are fighting and dying. So why do MAGA politicians want to turn off the spigot to Ukraine?

Unfortunately, the answer is obvious. Whatever the hardline Republicans say, they want Russian President Vladimir Putin to win. They see the cruelty and repression of Putin’s regime as admirable characteristics that the United States should emulate. They support an apprentice dictator at home and sympathize with real dictators abroad.

So don’t pay attention to all those complaints about how much we are spending in Ukraine. The real cost of the aid does not justify them, and people who say they are concerned about the cost do not really care about the money. Basically, they are enemies of democracy, both abroad and in the United States.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation by News Clips.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL