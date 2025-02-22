Betray the partner, the policy against the addictions of Ayuso

Several public institutes in Madrid began the year with a new element in their corridors: A mailbox of anonymous complaints about drug use. The system is not an idea that has occurred to educational centers unilaterally but is part of the Regional Drug Plan of the Community of Madrid (Here I leave it).

From January until now, 82 complaints have been received (only two physical, the rest were digital). The idea of ​​the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, justify in the plan, is that it serves to “alert and facilitate” an “early” response. In fact, according to data that have been made public, these complaints have resulted in seven interventions.

However, the system thus raised has not made any grace to families. They think that it can cause or reinforce harassment behaviors, stigmatize or criminalize the kids and kids publicly, according to a statement sent this week by the Confederation of AMPAS, AFAS and Famas of the Community of Madrid (confapa). In a nutshell, they do not share the mechanism of betraying the partner.

I asked Florencia Manns, who works on a project to do preventive activities among the university community of the Community and Health Foundation, and this is what replied: “This kind of anonymous lynching promotes a culture of hypervigilance towards other people and power The stigmas associated with this problem. ”

The measure, according to what follows from regional plan, is mostly focused on cannabis consumption. “Of course, this consumption is not harmless, although it does not make much sense to focus only on it,” considers the expert, who continues to say that “accusing and punishing nothing has been achieved and this will not be an exception now.”

My companions of Somos Madrid They talked to some directors and directorswhich expressed some doubts about the project. “It is a double -edged sword, because you indicate based on a suspicion and not a certainty. You give more work to the centers chasing a track that can be false and do not focus on effective guidelines, ”said Rosa Rocha, at the head of the IES Guadarrama. In the IES San Mateo, one of the centers where the initiative has been launched, the management has not had news of any complaint.

Has anyone lived in the institute of their children, nephews or grandchildren? I read you with interest.

Anyway, Ayuso drug policy is quite particular. For the freedom to take a cane, you know. My partner Daniel Sánchez Caballero He wrote about this A few months ago.

While you were other things …

600,000 boys and girls in Spain have neither pediatrician nor a family doctor who continue them continuously, so they are jumping as a consultation in consultation. The data .

. Immigrants who come to take our work also use public health. A bulre more than denies This report from the Ministry of Inclusion .

. What cause sleeping in the brain? This researcher has studied that 90% of sleeping pills Interrupt the cleaning process That is done at night.

After abortion restrictions in the US, what?

The first scientific studies that measure the consequences on the health of regressive policies against abortion in the United States begin to be published. As you can imagine, these measures are not harmless.

A group of researchers has carefully compiled births of births and deaths between 2012 and 2023 throughout the country and has encountered a shocking conclusion: Infant mortality increased 5.6% nationally after repealing the sentence that enshrined the right to abortion. This happened in summer of 2022 and since then each state can legislate at pleasure.

I leave you down a table that I have had to look twice: children whose mortality increased more have been those who had anomalies already during pregnancy (and end up dying at birth or a short time later) and black babies (of families more disadvantaged).

Thanks for reading until the end. I hope you have been interesting. Next week, more.

