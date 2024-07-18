The finals of the Colombian professional basketball league are ready. Toros del Valle qualified in its return season to the professional league and will face the champions of this tournament, Titans of Barranquilla.

After a long season, both teams qualified by defeating Caribbean Storm in the fifth match and Motilones de Cúcuta in the league semifinals. Now, the best of three matches will be the new champion of a league that is being reborn in Colombia.

The classification of the finalists

To ensure your classification, Bulls had to defeat the leaders of the ‘all against all’, Caribbean Storm in Villavicencio and it was not easy at all. In the end, only 8 points of difference qualified the team from Valle who won 80-72 against their rivals and qualified for the grand final. For Toros, the figure was Gani Lawal who reached 27 points in the match, followed by Mateo Díaz who scored in the final moments and reached 21 points in the match.

Bulls vs Caribbean Storm Photo:DPB COLOMBIA

The multi-champion Titanes also had a significant challenge when facing Motilones. A display of skills was seen in Barranquilla in which the locals ended up winning by a score of 92-73. However, as reflected in the final result, the Barranquilleros did not fight much to win the match and earn a place in a new final of the tournament by winning the series.

Titans vs. Motilones Photo:DPB Colombia

Now, Toros and Titanes are preparing to win a new title in the Colombian league. The final will be played in a best of 3 out of 5 games starting with two matches in Cali on Saturday and Sunday and ending on Tuesday and Wednesday in Barranquilla. In case neither team has won 3 games in those 4 matches, a fifth match will be played in Barranquilla on Thursday.