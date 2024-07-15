A busy transfer market, in which Radamel Falcao Garcia arrived at Millonarios, David Ospina to Atletico Nacional and Eder Alvarez Balanta to América de Cali, marks the beginning of the Colombian Clausura Tournament, which kicks off this Monday with the match between Boyacá Chicó and Once Caldas.

The first day of the championship will have Thursday as its main events the matches Independent Medellin vs. Millonarios, in which Falcao is expected to make his debut, and Atletico Bucaramanga vs. Junior, in which the hosts hope to get off to a good start in defending their title against one of the tournament’s strongest rivals.

Likewise, América de Cali will debut on Tuesday at the home of Águilas Doradas, while Atlético Nacional will visit Alianza FC.

Falcao garcia Photo:EFE

A memorable market

This semester has been one of the busiest markets in recent Colombian football and clubs have made great economic efforts to be able to put together competitive teams and raise the level of the tournament.

Millionaires surprised with the hiring of Falcaowho at 38 years old will fulfill his dream of playing for the club he supports, with his sights set on winning the title.

In addition to ‘El Tigre’, the Ambassadors hired goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, international with Colombia; midfielder Jovani Welch, who just played the America Cup with Panama, and attacker Jhon Emerson Córdoba, who was a star of the champion Bucaramanga the previous semester.

Millonarios vs River in a friendly Photo:Millonaries FC

National reinforcements

Meanwhile, the National Athletic, led by Uruguayan Pablo Repetto, marked ground with the signing of two experienced internationals: the goalkeeper David Ospina, who played for Napoli and Arsenal, and central defender William Tesillo, who played the last six years for Mexican side León.

Former Boca Juniors players also reinforced the Verdolaga team Edwin Cardona and Jorman Campuzano; midfielder Juan Manuel Zapata and attackers Andrés Sarmiento, Kevin Viveros and Dairon Asprilla, who is an idol of the Portland Timbers in the United States.

Atlético Nacional confirmed the return of David Ospina this Saturday. Photo:Colombian Football Federation and EL TIEMPO Archive

America was not left behind

He America from Cali, who hired the Uruguayan coach Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva, was the destination chosen by the midfielder Eder Alvarez Balanta to live his first professional experience in Colombia.

After successful spells at River Plate, Basel and Club Brugge, the 31-year-old midfielder is the big signing for the Red Devils alongside winger Duván Vergara, who returns to the team for the last three years in the Mexican league.

Junior de Barranquilla, for its part, renewed the contract of veteran scorer Carlos Bacca for another year and signed midfielder Andrés Colorado, who returns to the country after playing for Sao Paulo (2022), Partizan (2022-2023) and Necaxa (2023-2024).

Duvan Vergara Photo:THE TIME file

