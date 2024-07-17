The first day of the Colombian footballand this Tuesday 3 matches of the first date were played, with Deportivo Cali losing at home.

Deportivo Cali started its participation in the BetPlay II-2024 League on the wrong foot, as it was unable to play with its new signings due to punishment from Dimayor, and this Tuesday it lost 0-2 to Deportivo Pereira, in the first round of the second-half championship.

Six minutes into the game, Carlos Darwin Quintero seemed to be getting away, so defender José Caldera had to go too far with a foul to stop him. In this way, referee Bismark Santiago showed him a red card and made the sugar growers suffer.

Pereira vs. Cali Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

In the 68th minute, Yesus Cabrera sent a ball into the area for Carlos Darwin Quintero to score a goal with an acrobatic finish, making it 0-1 for Matecaña, dashing Deportivo Cali’s hopes.

Already without spirit, disturbed and without ideas, Cali suffered the ‘coup de grace’ in a corner kick, saved again by Yesus Cabrera, which Fáber Gil headed alone and made it 0-2 in the 78th minute.

America won on the road

Eagles vs. America Photo:Dimayor Share

América de Cali started off on the right foot in the BetPlay II-2024 League, with its new coach, the Uruguayan Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva. The scarlet team achieved an important victory on Tuesday, July 16, as a visitor, beating Águilas Doradas 1-2.

The team from Valle del Cauca had a decent game in general terms, understanding that the Uruguayan coach’s idea is still being consolidated; but that with his players, of hierarchy and experience, the team can be strengthened.

Winning makes it easier to improve, and América understands that, having started winning its match in the 13th minute, thanks to the work of Rodrigo Holgado.

However, Águilas, which also has a new coach, José Luis García, did not give up and went for the equaliser. Thus, the golden team found the 1-1 very early (25′), with a goal from Anthony Vásquez.

However, América made it 1-2 with a great collective play and a better finish by Harold Rivera, in the 34th minute of play.

In the second half, América knew how to maintain its advantage and did not suffer to add the first three points in the standings.

Results date 1

Chicó 0-1 Caldas

Envigado 2-1 Equity

Eagles 1-2 America

Cali 0-2 Pereira

SPORTS and Futbolred