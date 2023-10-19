You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Union.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. Union.
The blue team tied with Unión Magdalena in Bogotá
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Millionaires They tied this Wednesday with Unión Magdalena, 1-1, in a pending match on matchday 15 of the League.
Time is running out for the capital teams in their qualification aspirations. The panorama in Santa Fe is more complex, it comes from a string of defeats, a change of coach and yesterday the brave group went to training to demand classification.
The climate is tense. The cardinals have 3 games left: this Saturday, the classic, then they visit Huila and close at home against Once Caldas. On paper these last two games are more favorable, but since they have 23 points they need to win all 3 to avoid taking risks. Furthermore, their goal difference is bad, at -6.
On the blue side there is a little more tranquility, since the team is among the eight and still has the postponed match with América, the classic and facing Chicó and La Equidad, that is, 12 points at stake and it has 26.
Positions
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Betplay #League #Millonarios #takes #step #standings