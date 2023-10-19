Millionaires They tied this Wednesday with Unión Magdalena, 1-1, in a pending match on matchday 15 of the League.

Time is running out for the capital teams in their qualification aspirations. The panorama in Santa Fe is more complex, it comes from a string of defeats, a change of coach and yesterday the brave group went to training to demand classification.

The climate is tense. The cardinals have 3 games left: this Saturday, the classic, then they visit Huila and close at home against Once Caldas. On paper these last two games are more favorable, but since they have 23 points they need to win all 3 to avoid taking risks. Furthermore, their goal difference is bad, at -6.

On the blue side there is a little more tranquility, since the team is among the eight and still has the postponed match with América, the classic and facing Chicó and La Equidad, that is, 12 points at stake and it has 26.

Positions

SPORTS

More sports news