There is no peace for him Cali Sports. To the poor results they are reaping in the Betplay League the acts of vandalism that their fans are carrying out, both at the Palmaseca Stadium and in the city, are combined.

Cali Sports lost last Monday against Deportivo Pasto (0-2) and unleashed the fury of the fans who could no longer stand the poor sporting results and invaded the pitch at the Palmaseca Stadium, forcing the game to end before 90 minutes.

Anxiety in Deportivo Cali

Cali They are in a difficult situation, they have not won a match for a month and in their last three outings they have only suffered defeats: 1-0 against Boyacá Chicó, 1-3 against Independiente Santa Fe, and 0-2 against Pasto.

The club from Cali is immersed in a deep crisis and relegation is looming over its neck. It is in 17th place in the table with an average of 1.06 points, the same as Envigado which is second to last and also flirts with B.

With the excuse of the poor results, and the bad institutional and financial moment of the Cali Sports, A group of hooded fans caused panic at the team’s administrative headquarters in the early hours of Friday morning.

The group of criminals arrived at the place to vandalize the headquarters, hang threatening posters and set fire to tires. A video that went viral on social media shows the serious situation that took place in the early hours of the morning.

“With Cali to the death,” said some men in the video that went viral. Another member threatened, saying: “Time is up, motherfucker. Until when?” The situation generates some anxiety among players, coaching staff and directors.

Humberto Arias, President of Deportivo Cali, denounced the events that occurred at the headquarters and explained that the authorities are already aware of what happened this Friday morning.

“Yesterday some vandals set some tires on fire. Threats are always there, you learn to live with them,” were Arias’ words. The Sports Band.

