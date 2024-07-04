He Athletic Bucaramanga continues to strengthen itself for the second half of the year with experienced names that allow it to dream of repeating the feat of the first half of the year when they got their first star. In addition, they are looking to add players who contribute taking into account their upcoming participation in the Libertadores Cup.

According to the criteria of

Names such as Larry Vásquez and Johan Bocanegra have already arrived in Bucaramanga, and the arrival of Andrés Ponce and Frank Castañeda is expected to be announced soon. However, the addition of an experienced defender with a past in the Colombian National Team and in the major leagues was also confirmed.

Cristian Zapata, new reinforcement for the leopard

The 37-year-old centre-back arrives from EC Vitória in the Brazilian league as a reinforcement for Atlético Bucaramanga’s defence. Pending confirmation from the club, Zapata will now join the team’s training camp to take part in the pre-season training that will begin with the match against the champion of the Venezuelan league: Carabobo FC.

Atlético Bucaramanga celebrates its first star. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME Share

Zapata has a long career with a past at AC Milan, Udinense, Vilarreal, Atlético Nacional and in two World Cups with the Colombian national team (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018). In his last stage in Colombian football, the defender was a key player for Nacional even though they lost the final against Millonarios.

The defender would have been one of Rafael Dudamel’s requests to reinforce the team’s defense for the new season. Zapata is one more of those who wore the Colombian National Team jersey and will return to Colombian soccer with Radamel Falcao and David Ospina.