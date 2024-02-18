The seventh day of the Colombian League It is once again marked by controversial referee decisions and gray plays. In the 1-1 draw between Envigado vs. America of Cali, The match was marked by two controversial actions that decided the fate of the result.

In the first part, a highly discussed action was presented, when the Felipe Jaramillo knocked down with a strong kick Yojan Garces within the area. In fact, the Envigado player grabbed his head after committing the foul, accepting his mistake. However, the judge Edwin Trujillo He did not consider that the play warranted a maximum penalty. The 'scarlet' bench protested the penalty, but the VAR decided not to notify the referee and the match continued.

The complaint of America was more emphatic for the last action of the game after a cross in the area: referee Trujillo was called by those in charge of the VAR Heider Castro and Mauricio Mercado due to a possible lack of Luis Paz on Santiago Noreña.

It took more than three minutes for the referee's team to make a decision that ended in a maximum penalty in favor of the local team, which triggered the discontent of Tulio Gomez, who told EL TIEMPO in the WhatsApp chat of the FPC presidents: “The refereeing in Colombia is unfortunate, they are robbing us and with the help of the VAR… How long are we going to continue with these perverse referees and VAR? First they steal a penalty from us, now they give us a non-existent penalty. “We have been robbed in Envigado,” said the maximum shareholder of the Cali club.

“Central referee and the VAR guilty, these gentlemen cannot whistle at us again, they do not give us guarantees,” wrote Tulio Gómez on his official X account.

It should be noted that Mauricio Mercado It is the same referee who was sanctioned by the Arbitration Commission to six months without directing, in September of last year, for another America vs. Envigado. The judge, in that match, did not award a penalty in favor of the 'scarlet' for an obvious handball inside the area.

Bad goal disallowed?

Two controversial actions occurred in the fall of Santa Fe against Pereira. Marcelo Ortiz made a reckless foul in the second half stoppage time, the 30-year-old Argentine defender pushed the forward in the area Yesus Cabrera, while Pereira's play took place on the right side, far from the foul area. Referee Jorge Duarte did not see the infraction live, but was called by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) judges. After seeing the replay on the screen, he did not hesitate to charge a penalty in favor of the visitor. The affected person himself, Yesus Cabrera, He took the shot and scored the final 1-0.

After Ortiz's unnecessary foul, coach Pablo Peirano freed him from all blame: “Here when these types of things happen, the coach is responsible, here the result is 1-0 Santa Fe down, the team lost and nothing more. I am not going to pass judgment on a player for an action, I am far above those types of details, of course there are successes and mistakes, you learn, you advance and we go by what I saw… But here the person responsible is the coach,” he said about the action.

“There is much more behind an athlete and, as I was a footballer, I know very well what he must feel at this moment and what we all feel, so I will never execute or do something with a player for an action,” added the coach. .

Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe.

It was not the only controversy, in the 71st minute there was a gray play in the Deportivo Pereira area, which could have changed the luck for the 'cardinal' who had a goal disallowed due to an alleged lack of Hugo Rodallega, the striker jumped to connect a cross; without success, the Uruguayan goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo He went out to grab the ball and it came loose from his gloves, at the far post, Agustin Rodriguez He took advantage of the rebound and scored a goal.

However, the central judge invalidated everything due to an alleged illegal load of Rodallega against the goalkeeper. The VAR judges did not even call Duarte to see the action and gave continuity to the game. Although the decision was unfavorable for Santa Fe, Peirano He did not comment on the issue at the conference.

penalty game

Independiente Medellín drew a difficult draw against Fortaleza (2-2) in a duel marked by penalties.

In 32, John Palacios charged from behind Roger Murillo and without hesitation, the referee Liz Mair Suarez He took a penalty in favor of Fortaleza. Minutes later, Miguel Monsalve was knocked down in the area by Leonardo Pico in a play declared as a penalty that did not have any discussion from the Bogotá team. However, the maximum penalty was missed by Yairo Moreno.

Key was the play of Adrian Parra, who scored 0-3 in favor of the people of Bogota, but the Bolívar judge annulled the action due to a foul before the jump over Daniel Londono.

The last controversy came in '59, when Hayen Palacios knocked down Brayan Leon in the area after stepping on his left heel. Referee Suárez was called by the VAR and after observing carefully he awarded a penalty for the DIM.

