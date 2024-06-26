The Betplay League crowned Atlético Bucaramanga as champion of the first semester. However, all the teams are now turning the page and beginning to prepare for the second half of the year in which they will seek, once again, to be the winners.
Some of the busiest as soon as the semester ended were those who did not perform well in the season. Atlético Nacional is strengthening little by little but with big names, América de Cali and Deportivo Pereira received the arrival of an old acquaintance on the Technical Director’s bench.
The big news on the market is Radamel Falcao who arrives at Millonarios after his time in Spain. The forward signed for six months initially and the contract may be extended according to the objectives achieved.
This is how the transfer market is going
Old acquaintances return to the Nacional
The Antioquia team surprised its fans with the return of David Ospina to the goal in addition to reinforcing itself in attack with the arrival of Edwin Cardona and Andrés Sarmiento. William Tesillo and Juan Manuel Zapata will also be new players for the ‘purslanes’.
Santiago Rojas, Neyder Moreno, Erick Ramírez, Daniel Mantilla, Edwin Torres, Sergio Mosquera and Agustín Álvarez Wallace came out
‘Polilla’ Da Silva returns to America
Coach Jorge Da Silva was announced as the new coach of the Cali team. With him on the bench, Felipe Gómez and Yerson Candelo join the squad.
Edwin Cardona, Víctor Ibarbo, Gastón Sauro, Edwar López, John García and Luis Sánchez came out
Luis Suárez, for a new chapter in Pereira
The coach was in the orbit of Deportivo Pereira after the surprising departure of Leonel Álvarez from the technical direction.
DIM strengthens its attack
Independiente Medellín is also strengthening early. Luis, the ‘Chinese’ Sandoval and Jersson González come to strengthen the Antioquia team in attack.
Radamel Falcao and Millonarios shake up the transfer market
The striker, who had been on Millonarios’ radar for a long time, will finally wear blue for the capital team, Is Falcao the best signing in the history of the Colombian league?
Rumor: Juan José Ramírez, Orsomarso star, could join Millonarios
The B tournament had a great highlight in its development and in the final: striker Juan José Ramirez, from Orsomarso. According to journalist Guillermo Arango, the 22-year-old player would have everything agreed with the ‘ambassador’ club to join the following season. In addition, Jovani Welch, Félix Charrupí and Daniel Mantilla would also arrive.
However, there has been no confirmation or official statement from Millonarios on the matter so far.
The champion seeks reinforcement up front
Atlético Bucaramanga does not rest after the first title in its history. Andres Ponce, a Venezuelan forward with a past in his country’s national team, has had conversations with Rafael Dudamel to arrive as a new reinforcement for the leopard team for the second semester. Ponce has just been promoted to the first division with Akron Togliatti of the Russian league with which he played 38 games in which he scored 8 goals and gave 2 assists. The same player confirmed it to Caracol Radio’s Vbar in an interview.
Rumor: Duván Vergara and Eder Álvarez Balanta will reinforce the scarlet midfield
The two midfielders have been heard in recent days and it is rumored that negotiations are already advanced in both cases to incorporate them as new América de Cali players in the second half. Francisco Vélez, journalist, assures that the two midfielders already have an established agreement to wear red in the second half of the league. However, the club has not made an official statement about either of the two probable signings.
Fernando Uribe is already training with Deportivo Pereira in the absence of official confirmation.
The Risraldense arrives as a reinforcement for the Pereira forward who had a good season but failed to qualify for the finals of the first semester. According to reports, only the medical exams were missing to sign the contract. This Wednesday, Caracol Radio’s Vbar confirmed, with video, that the forward is already training with the team and will soon be made official as a new Matecaña player.
