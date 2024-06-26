The Betplay League crowned Atlético Bucaramanga as champion of the first semester. However, all the teams are now turning the page and beginning to prepare for the second half of the year in which they will seek, once again, to be the winners.

Some of the busiest as soon as the semester ended were those who did not perform well in the season. Atlético Nacional is strengthening little by little but with big names, América de Cali and Deportivo Pereira received the arrival of an old acquaintance on the Technical Director’s bench.

The big news on the market is Radamel Falcao who arrives at Millonarios after his time in Spain. The forward signed for six months initially and the contract may be extended according to the objectives achieved.